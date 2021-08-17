Make history and vote for the first ever KFM Best of the Cape awards

Think the best small business to the best biltong in your hood, from plumbers to the perfect wedding venue, we want you to vote for outstanding entrepreneurs, activities, tastes, sounds and services in your community.

CAPE TOWN - Be part of history by joining KFM in recognising the best across the Cape in the first-ever Kfm Best of the Cape Awards.

After nominations closed last week, Kfm has their finalists all lined up, ready for you to choose as your best go-to hangout spot or service provider. The options include outstanding entrepreneurs, activities, tastes, sounds and services in your community. You know the ones – those small and medium-sized businesses in your community that simply excel at what they do, are consistently innovating and going beyond.

Public voting opens 17 August, you have until 25 August to vote for that business that makes your heart dance. Click here to vote.

The winners will be announced on 3 September 2021 on air during KFM Mornings with Darren "Wackhead" Simpson, Sherlin Barends and Sibongile "Sibs" Mafu.

Don't forget to tag @KFMza and to use #KFMBestOfTheCape when you share your vote on social media.

The Kfm Best of Cape Awards 2021: FINALISTS

1. The Cape’s Best Kids Party Spot

Melkbossie Farm Animal Sanctuary

Playalot in Kuilsriver

Rollercade at the V&A Waterfront

Winelands Light Railway

Wonderdal at Hazendal

2. The Cape’s Best Tourist Attraction

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve

Redberry Farm

Table Mountain

The V&A Waterfront

3. The Cape’s Best Breakfast Spot

Arnold’s in Gardens

Café Sophia in Paarl

Pajamas and Jam in Strand

Virginia Coffee Roastery in Durbanville

Wildsprout in Kenilworth

4. The Cape’s Best Wine Farm Experience

Avondale Wine Estate

Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate

Lourensford Wine Estate

Spice Route Destination

Vredenheim Wildlife and Winery

5. The Cape’s Best Professional Sports Team or Sportsperson

Bianca Buitendag

Cape Town City FC

Lloyd Harris

Stellenbosch FC

The Stormers

6. The Cape’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Avontuur Estate Restaurant in Somerset West

Ben’s on the Beach Grill in Strand

Henri’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Somerset West

Homespun by Matt in Tableview

Utopia in Cape Town

7. The Cape’s Best Wedding Venue

Bakenhof

Blackwaters River Lodge

Laurent at Lourensford

Murasie

Rondekuil Estates

8. The Cape’s Best Barber

7570 Cutz

Boyz 2 Menz Hair Studio

Jason Benjamin, Mobile Barber

Kings Pride Barber

Warren Matthee, Psycho Barber

9. The Cape’s Best Local Craft Gin

Hope Distillery

L-Gin Craft Gin

MUTI Gin

The Woodstock Gin Company

Wilderer Distilleries

10. The Cape’s Best Hairdresser

Absolute Beauty

Ronel van Vollenhoven, At Stylar

Mark Stoud-Sheard, Balisimo

Capelli Hair and Beauty

Asheeka Wentzel Baderoen, Mooiste

11. The Cape’s Best Wine

Bosman Family Vineyards

Kanonkop

Paul Wallace Wines

Stellenview Premium Wines

Vrede en Lust

12. The Cape’s Best Place to Sweat

InsideOut Fitness

Iron Tiger

Sea Point Promenade

Sweat 1000

Taylor-Made Fitness

