Make history and vote for the first ever KFM Best of the Cape awards
Think the best small business to the best biltong in your hood, from plumbers to the perfect wedding venue, we want you to vote for outstanding entrepreneurs, activities, tastes, sounds and services in your community.
CAPE TOWN - Be part of history by joining KFM in recognising the best across the Cape in the first-ever Kfm Best of the Cape Awards.
After nominations closed last week, Kfm has their finalists all lined up, ready for you to choose as your best go-to hangout spot or service provider. The options include outstanding entrepreneurs, activities, tastes, sounds and services in your community. You know the ones – those small and medium-sized businesses in your community that simply excel at what they do, are consistently innovating and going beyond.
Public voting opens 17 August, you have until 25 August to vote for that business that makes your heart dance. Click here to vote.
The winners will be announced on 3 September 2021 on air during KFM Mornings with Darren "Wackhead" Simpson, Sherlin Barends and Sibongile "Sibs" Mafu.
Don't forget to tag @KFMza and to use #KFMBestOfTheCape when you share your vote on social media.
The Kfm Best of Cape Awards 2021: FINALISTS
1. The Cape’s Best Kids Party Spot
Melkbossie Farm Animal Sanctuary
Playalot in Kuilsriver
Rollercade at the V&A Waterfront
Winelands Light Railway
Wonderdal at Hazendal
2. The Cape’s Best Tourist Attraction
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden
Matroosberg Private Nature Reserve
Redberry Farm
Table Mountain
The V&A Waterfront
3. The Cape’s Best Breakfast Spot
Arnold’s in Gardens
Café Sophia in Paarl
Pajamas and Jam in Strand
Virginia Coffee Roastery in Durbanville
Wildsprout in Kenilworth
4. The Cape’s Best Wine Farm Experience
Avondale Wine Estate
Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate
Lourensford Wine Estate
Spice Route Destination
Vredenheim Wildlife and Winery
5. The Cape’s Best Professional Sports Team or Sportsperson
Bianca Buitendag
Cape Town City FC
Lloyd Harris
Stellenbosch FC
The Stormers
6. The Cape’s Best Date Night Restaurant
Avontuur Estate Restaurant in Somerset West
Ben’s on the Beach Grill in Strand
Henri’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Somerset West
Homespun by Matt in Tableview
Utopia in Cape Town
7. The Cape’s Best Wedding Venue
Bakenhof
Blackwaters River Lodge
Laurent at Lourensford
Murasie
Rondekuil Estates
8. The Cape’s Best Barber
7570 Cutz
Boyz 2 Menz Hair Studio
Jason Benjamin, Mobile Barber
Kings Pride Barber
Warren Matthee, Psycho Barber
9. The Cape’s Best Local Craft Gin
Hope Distillery
L-Gin Craft Gin
MUTI Gin
The Woodstock Gin Company
Wilderer Distilleries
10. The Cape’s Best Hairdresser
Absolute Beauty
Ronel van Vollenhoven, At Stylar
Mark Stoud-Sheard, Balisimo
Capelli Hair and Beauty
Asheeka Wentzel Baderoen, Mooiste
11. The Cape’s Best Wine
Bosman Family Vineyards
Kanonkop
Paul Wallace Wines
Stellenview Premium Wines
Vrede en Lust
12. The Cape’s Best Place to Sweat
InsideOut Fitness
Iron Tiger
Sea Point Promenade
Sweat 1000
Taylor-Made Fitness
