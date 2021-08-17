Jonathan Procter appointed Primedia Group CEO

Jonathan Procter, who has over 30 years of experience in media, joins the Primedia Group from the Antenna Group, where he held the position of Group Managing Director.

JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Group, the owner of a broad portfolio of broadcasting and out-of-home assets, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jonathan Procter as Group CEO.

Procter, who has over 30 years of experience in media, joins the Primedia Group from the Antenna Group, where he held the position of Group Managing Director.

His return to Primedia is a homecoming to the commercial media space. He was part of the Mineworkers Investment Company’s (MIC) successful bid to acquire a license for South Africa’s first free-to-air terrestrial television station, which was launched in 1998. MIC is part of Primedia’s main shareholders.

“I was pleased to have returned to South Africa, and I look forward to supporting the growth of the Primedia Group and its leading position in a fast-evolving media landscape. I have been impressed by Primedia’s digital innovation that enhances advertiser, consumer and listener value propositions. I am passionate about developing talent and will continue to create an environment where excellence can thrive in all the brands of the Group," he said.

“Jonathan’s extensive media experience in Africa and Europe has qualified him to lead the next stage of the Group’s growth strategy. We will all benefit from his innovative outlook and his global insights on media. The board is delighted Jonathan has joined us to lead the team at Primedia," said chairman of the Primedia board and acting Group CEO, Phumzile Langeni.

