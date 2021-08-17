IEC: Those who wish to contest Oct elections have until 23 Aug to come forward

CAPE TOWN - Those who wish to contest local government elections have until 23 August to formally indicate their intention to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The IEC’s Masego Sheburi on Tuesday said if this deadline was not met, parties or independent candidates would not be able to participate in the elections.

The commission is preparing for elections on 27 October, pending its Constitutional Court application to postpone those elections to early next year.

An inquiry had found October polls would likely not be free and fair because of the impact of COVID-19.

Sheburi said: “The minister has lawfully called for those elections and until the court gives relief, we are obliged to prepare for those elections. We have two timetables, one for elections in October and another for elections in February next year.”

The matter will be heard later this week: “The court has set the matter for hearing on 20 August and we hope that soon thereafter, we will have a determination made by the court.”

