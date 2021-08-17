Hawks gathering more evidence against Samuel Heaven after guns found in raid

Officials said that they raided two properties in Three Rivers and De Deur in the Vaal about two weeks ago and found five firearms including R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said they were collecting more evidence after discovering firearms including automatic rifles at the home of controversial Heaven International Fellowship leader, Bahlakwana Moleko, who is also known as Samuel Paul Heaven.

The Hawks said that the firearms were taken for ballistic tests and some were found to be licenced.

"Four of those firearms are licensed under the person of interest, and all of them still need to be modified," spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

Mulamu has, however, not confirmed the identity of the owner of the houses and no one has been charged yet.

Moleko was at the centre of shocking allegations from witnesses at the CRL Commission earlier this year.

The commission heard explosive allegations of sexual and financial exploitation and human trafficking against the leader of the Heaven International Fellowship Church.

