Gauteng reported 23,000 teen pregnancies between April 2020 and March 2021 - DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that this was revealed by the MEC for Health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, in a written reply to questions by the party tabled in the provincial legislature.

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that more than 23,000 teenage pregnancies were reported in Gauteng between April last year and March 2021.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that this was revealed by the MEC for Health, Nomathemba Mokgethi, in a written reply to questions by the party tabled in the provincial legislature.

According to Mokgethi, 934 babies were delivered by girls between the ages of 10 and 14, while over 19,000 were delivered by those between the ages of 15- and 19-years-old.

Nearly 3,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 19 chose to terminate their pregnancies.

The DA has called on the Gauteng departments of Social Development, Education and Health to intensify their campaigns to prevent teenage pregnancy.

The party's shadow MEC for Social Development, Refiloe Nt'sekhe.

"To teach girls and society at large the importance of not falling pregnant when they're still young because when the girls fall pregnant, they are the ones who end up looking after babies and sometimes when there's no proper support system, there is nobody assisting them."

While the politicians have focused on girls, they haven't said anything about the men and boys who are impregnating them.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.