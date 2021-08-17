Gauteng Health Dept to ramp up COVID vaccine drive by taking jabs to communities

The department's Kwara Kekana said that officials would be visiting areas like Orange Farm and Lawley this week to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that it was working hard to increase demand for COVID-19 vaccines and will be targeting areas in the south and north of Johannesburg by taking the jabs to communities.

Last week, the national Health Department said that it was concerned about the decline in the number of people visiting vaccine sites, mostly among the 35 to 49-year-old age group.

It also noticed that it was mostly men who were staying away.

There's no shortage of vaccines in the country at the moment but health experts are warning that there could be an influx of people at sites when the 18- to 34-year-old cohort is allowed to line up from 1 September.

The Gauteng Health Department has so far fully vaccinated less than 10% of the adult population.

"Government and civil society partners continue to implement innovative solutions such as the drive-thru and mobile vaccine sites to ramp up the vaccination programme. Engagements with various economic sectors are under way to set up vaccination sites in their workplaces to vaccinate employees and communities where they operate."

