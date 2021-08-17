EC's Mabuyane wants authorities to prioritise probe into deadly bus crash

Twenty-eight people died in Monday’s tragedy. The vehicle overturned on the N2 Highway between East London and Butterworth.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has called on transport authorities to prioritise the investigation into a deadly bus crash.

Twenty-eight people died in Monday’s tragedy. The vehicle overturned on the N2 Highway between East London and Butterworth.

The transport minister said the Road Traffic Management Corporation still leads the investigation.

The provincial department's, Unathi Binqose, said that investigators would check to see if the bus was roadworthy.

The driver, who died in the tragedy, lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn and plunge down an embankment.

Apart from the 28 fatalities, six passengers have been hospitalised, one of them in a serious condition.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.