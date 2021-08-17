Duarte orders ANC in Limpopo to implement step aside rule against Danny Msiza

Limpopo ANC treasurer, Danny Msiza, has been charged with fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering for his alleged role in the looting of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has written to the party in Limpopo ordering it to implement the step aside resolution which will directly impact its Treasurer Danny Msiza, who is facing criminal charges over the VBS scandal.

In a letter dated 16th August, which Eyewitness News has seen, Duarte reminds ANC provincial secretary, Soviet Lekganyane, of the party’s resolution when it comes to those facing charges to immediately step aside.

According to the rule, those who refuse must be suspended.

Msiza has been charged with fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering for his alleged role in the looting of the now-defunct bank.

This in spite of his successful legal challenge against Advocate Terry Motau’s Great Bank Heist report, which labeled Msiza the kingpin in the saga.

In her letter to the ANC in Limpopo, Duarte said that the party’s position on step aside, along with its guidelines, was clear.

She said that there was no need to further ventilate the concept or for national executive committee members to comment on individual cases.

She further called on the province to implement this resolution, saying that it must be applied consistently and without deviations across the party’s structures.

Msiza, who will be affected by this decision, is one of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule’s allies with a faction that is said to dominate the ANC in Limpopo.

Some have told Eyewitness News that his removal is seen by his supporters as a threat to their ambitions when it comes to positions following the upcoming local government elections, while others argue that his allies will struggle when the province elects new ANC leadership next year.

