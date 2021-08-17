Dirco: South Africans in Afghanistan getting the help they need

The Taliban has taken over and President Ashraf Ghani was among the first to flee on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations (Dirco) on Tuesday confirmed that there are a number of South Africans based in Afghanistan who are in contact with the South African High Commission in Pakistan to ensure their safety and provide any help if needed.

The Taliban has taken over and President Ashraf Ghani was among the first to flee on Sunday.

Several evacuation flights from Afghanistan are now under way as thousands of desperate people mobbed the city's international airport desperate to flee.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela is appealing to any South Africans based in Afghanistan to make contact.

“Any South African nationals currently in Afghanistan and in need of assistance should make contact. The South African government furthermore urges all Afghani parties involved in the conflict to cease this surge for a solution through dialogue in order for stability and orderly transition into a new government.”



ALSO READ:

The department said it was also concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced people seeking safety and security amid the crisis in country.

Monyela added: “The South African government calls on the authority and power to ensure that the rule of law, human rights and safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals alike are protected. We wish to appeal to all military and security groups to exercise the utmost restraint and protect the lives and property of the people.”

GALLERY: Afghanistan's 20-year war ends as Taliban takes over

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.