City Power puts team together to tackle cable theft in Mulbarton

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said that it had put together a team to work on solutions to the cable theft problem in the Mulbarton area.

There have been several outages there recently due to the crime, with community members getting a petition together to compel City Power to do something about it.

Since January, there have been at least 28 outages affecting the Mulbarton substation.

City Power is warning the situation is getting very dangerous, with heavily armed gangs involved in vandalism and theft.

It said that it would be strategising protection plans alongside the community policing forums, neighbourhood watch, local SAPS and the JMPD.

