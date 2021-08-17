ANC’s Chauke: We must admit when we’ve made wrong deployments

ANC North West interim provincial committee coordinator Hlomane Chaukehas introduced the province’s premier elect Bushy Maape.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) North West interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator Hlomane Chauke on Tuesday said the party must not shy away from admitting when it made wrong deployments.

Chauke has introduced the province’s premier elect Bushy Maape.

He said the governing party had to act when it was there were issues with party members appointed to positions of leadership but were failing to deliver.

The ANC IPC has called on current North West Premier Job Mokgoro to step down as its awaiting a resignation.

Mokgoro was appointed in 2018 with the aim of stabilising the province where at least five municipalities face dissolution and several others are dysfunctional.

The IPC claims he has kept it in the dark on key developments in the province and refuses to take instruction.

Chauke was at pains to explain the whereabouts of Mokgoro or even the existence of a resignation letter in this regard.

“What we now expect is that we have to receive his resignation via the office of the speaker of the legislature.”

But what he is clear on are the needs of the North West, Chauke said the ANC could not afford to turn a blind-eye to persistent problems in the province.

And while he said the ANC still had some confidence in Mokgoro, he said the premier was not the right person to help set the province straight, arguing that their party must be able to remove those no longer serving the people.

“Because sometimes, we make wrong deployments and we believe that and when we have realised that we have made wrong deployments, the ANC must not shy away and they must remove that person.”

Mokgoro is also facing disciplinary charges in the ANC after voting with the opposition in the provincial legislature.

The IPC in the North West said it was also patiently waiting on law enforcement to start acting against those who looted from the province.

Chauke said while many were calling for Section 100 to be lifted, the province still had many challenges.

The North West was placed under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.

Chauke said the irregular expenditure, which jumped from R4 billion to R18 billion, told the story that things had gone very wrong and they just wanted to see arrests happening.

“In fact, the ANC is very much worried that we haven’t see action so far, knowing that a criminal act was committed with the provincial government.”

