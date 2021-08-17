Amcu warns of Marikana repeat if SA's economic policies not reformed

Monday, 16 August marked exactly nine years since 34 miners were shot dead by police in Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - There are renewed calls for government to urgently address poverty, inequality and unemployment in the country in order to prevent a repeat of the Marikana massacre.

Monday marked exactly nine years since 34 miners were shot dead by police in Rustenburg.

Workers employed by mining company, Lonmin, embarked on one of the longest strikes in the country, demanding better pay and improved living conditions.

The living and working conditions of mineworkers in the country have not transformed nine years after their peers were shot dead.

Amcu president, Joseph Mathunjwa, warned that if the country's economic policies were not reformed, the country may see a repeat of the tragic events of 16 August.

"Our members still produce wealth that they do not benefit from," he said.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Pule Mabe has called on government to move with speed and address the conditions that led to the tragedy.

"As South Africans, we must make a solemn pledge never to allow the eruption of another Marikana," Mabe said.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has given the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a three-month ultimatum to act on President Cyril Ramaphosa or the red berets will take the NPA to the High Court.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.