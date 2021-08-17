AA reiterates call for govt to address issues at licence centres

In April, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the grace period would stop at the end of this month saying motorists would need to get up to date.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has once again called for government to find lasting solutions to the problems with driver’s licence renewals.

In April, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the grace period would stop at the end of August, saying motorists would need to get up to date.

The pressure is on to get your expired vehicle discs and driving licenses renewed before the end of the month.

The AA on Tuesday said despite the grace period, many people had failed to renew these documents through no fault of their own.

Consumers have also complained about the online booking system, saying it was almost impossible to get a date for renewal.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said they had also received many emails and calls from the public complaining that computers, printers and even eye machines were not working at various testing centres.

“The current operations need to be expanded and the private sector must be roped in to assist and all current systems across the country must be replaced. Failure to implement one of these recommendations will result in continuing poor service delivery to the motoring public.”

The association said while time was running out for motorists, time was also up for government to fix their renewal system.

