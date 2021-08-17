4 out of 30 municipalities in the WC owe Eskom millions

The guilty regions are Matzikama, Cederberg, Kannaland and Beaufort West.

CAPE TOWN - Four Western Cape municipalities owe Eskom about R125 million in total.

Eskom has been struggling to recover billions in consumer debt across the country.

Four out of 30 municipalities in the province owe Eskom millions of rands.

On Tuesday, Western Cape Local Government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said most municipalities in the province were rural and were struggling with severe financial challenges.

However, there's no excuse to not pay their Eskom bills.

“We urge those municipalities who are in arrears to work with us, we’re happy to help them to see how we can reach payment arrangements with Eskom.”

He said the department would continue to monitor the situation.

Styan notes that other municipalities are paying their bills.

“We’re very pleased to note that 26 of our municipalities are in good standing with Eskom

He said when it came to bulk water services, the Overberg Water Board was the only Water Board within the province and there was currently no arrear debt owed by any municipality.

