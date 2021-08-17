3-year long trial of 7 Chinese nationals accused to human trafficking postponed

They were arrested for allegedly running an illegal enterprise called the Beautiful City Pty Ltd located at Village Deep in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The almost three-year long trial of the seven Chinese nationals arrested on charges of human trafficking and child labour has again been postponed to September.

They were knowingly employing illegal foreigners, kidnapping, and benefitting from the services of victims of trafficking.

Thirty-seven children were found in a factory, and it emerged that they had been smuggled in containers by a middleman known as ‘The transporter,’ who is still on the run.

They are charged with 160 counts relating to contravention of South African labour laws.

To date, three Malawian witnesses who were former employees have taken the stand.

Acting Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Musa Zondi said: “The trial of the seven Chinese nationals who were accused of the infringement of the country’s labour laws was again postponed in the Johannesburg High Court due to the non-availability of the trial judge.”

The accused are due back in the Johannesburg High Court on 27 September.

