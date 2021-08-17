Go

299 more COVID fatalities sees SA death toll rise to 77,400

The National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that 7,983 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in the country.

A morgue attendant at the Johannesburg branch of the South African funeral and burial services company Avbob checks the condition of a protective wrapping inside a refrigerated container where bodies of patients deceased with COVID-19 related illnesses are kept isolated ahead of their burials on 22 January 2021. Picture: AFP
CAPE TOWN - While South Africa's COVID-19 infection rate has decreased, the number of fatalities still remains high.

Over the past 24 hours, 299 more COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to over 77,400 countrywide.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape, with 27%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 24%.

The institute said that the number of cases on Monday were lower than on Sunday.

The country is also seeing an increase in hospital admissions - 331 people have been admitted to hospital with the virus - and over 14,000 patients are in hospital.

