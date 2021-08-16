We can't support anti-vaccination doctors, says Sama chairperson Coetzee

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has dispelled any doubts around the vaccine's safety and efficacy, stressing that the inoculations had been put through rigorous testing by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has encouraged medical practitioners to support the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

A prominent heart surgeon has landed herself in trouble for her anti-vaccination views.

Sama has dispelled any doubts around the vaccine's safety and efficacy, stressing that the inoculations had been put through rigorous testing by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

READ MORE: Netcare distances itself from anti-vaccination comments

The South African Medical Association has condemned anti-COVID-19 vaccination sentiments expressed by some

healthcare workers.

Sama stressed that this only fueled vaccine hesitancy.

Chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said that the benefits of coronavirus vaccines had been scientifically proven.

“Sama cannot support doctors who give out anti-vaccination sentiment to their patients, which is contrary to the pandemic, to WHO regulations,” Dr Coetzee said.

The Netcare Hospital Group has last week dissociated itself from anti-COVID-19 vaccination comments made by renowned heart surgeon, Dr Susan Vosloo.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.