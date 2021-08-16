Tonga coach and ex-Wallabies star Kefu badly hurt in stabbing

The 47-year-old was among four people rushed to hospital after the early hours incident when several men broke into the family house and a brawl erupted. Police would not reveal their identity, but multiple Australian reports said Kefu was stabbed in the stomach.

BRISBANE - Tonga coach and former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu was seriously injured Monday after being stabbed by intruders at his Brisbane home, as the rugby world rallied around him.

The 47-year-old was among four people rushed to hospital after the early hours incident when several men broke into the family house and a brawl erupted. Police would not reveal their identity, but multiple Australian reports said Kefu was stabbed in the stomach.

His wife reportedly suffered a significant arm injury, while his son had lacerations to his back and his daughter's hand was injured.

"The four injured residents were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital (in Brisbane) for treatment," police said in a statement. "A man in his 40s has serious injuries."

Two men have been arrested.

"You got this great man!! All our love and thoughts to you and the entire Kefu family!!," the Wallabies said on their official Twitter account.

The All Blacks also tweeted their support, saying: "Our thoughts are with Toutai Kefu and his family at this time. A warrior on the field and leader off it, we are pulling for you!".

Kefu, 47, was a powerful No.8 who played 60 times for Australia over a seven-year international career, making his debut against South Africa in 1997 in Pretoria. He was appointed head coach of the Tongan national side in 2016 and steered them through to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Former All Black great Sonny Bill Williams said his "thoughts and prayers are with my Tongan brother Toutai Kefu & his family" while Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua urged them to "stay strong."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.