These three women have launched an upholstery business for taxis

Joyce Hlobo, Joyce Nkosi and Mavis Ndlela have launched an upholstery business for taxis after being in the industry for more than two decades.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Instead of leaving the taxi industry because of the severe financial pounding, it took due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three women taxi owners decided it was time to get creative. Joyce Hlobo, Joyce Nkosi and Mavis Ndlela have launched an upholstery business for taxis after being in the industry for more than two decades.

Hlobo told Vutivi News that starting How Long Services would not have been possible without the women’s vast experience and network of contacts. And with the help of South Beach and North Beach Taxi Association chairperson Yusuf Khalifa and their colleagues in the industry, she said their business was on the road to rapid success.

“Since COVID-19 broke out, profits started to drop drastically, so much so that we couldn’t afford car instalments anymore. Some of us lost cars, and we then decided to start this upholstery business for taxis because this is our industry,” Hlobo said. “We cover Siyaya, HiAce, Toyota and Quantum taxis. We also do private cars and patchwork, upholster the taxi floor and cover the rest of the interior of the taxi or car.”

