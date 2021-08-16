Team SA names 34 Para-athletes for Tokyo Paralympic Games The Paralympic Games will start on 24 August and end on 5 September. Team SA

JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa has named 34 athletes across seven sporting codes for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. With just eight days to go, the number of athletes selected for this year's squad is heavily weighted towards athletics, with 18 of the 34 athletes were selected for track and field events. The number of athletes selected is less compared to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games where South Africa sent 45 athletes in 10 sporting codes. The Rio squad brought home 17 medals - seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals. The Paralympic Games will start on 24 August and end on 5 September. The Team SA chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is Leon Fleiser. "It's a great honour and privilege for me. From a logistical sense, things have been going well and we are excited at the prospect of going to Tokyo and doing the country proud. The athletes come first and with the team support staff we have, we are hoping to make it a memorable experience for them," he said.

HOW ATHLETES QUALIFIED FOR TOKYO

To be considered for the South African para-athletics team heading to Tokyo it's necessary to tick the following boxes:

• An athlete must compete at SASAPD National Championships in the year of the team being selected. For absence due to medical reasons, a medical certificate must be supplied to the Athletics Convener. Athletes with medical certificates and a proven track record will be considered if selection criteria are met.

• A top-ranking will not be an automatic qualification if selection criteria are not met.

• The athlete must be in good standing with SASAPD, SASCOC, their club and province.

• Must hold an IPC (International Paralympic Committee) licence for the 2021 calendar year.

• Licence fees must be fully paid.

• Must achieve at least B qualifications as per selection standards.

• All field event performances must be with senior implements.

KNOW YOUR ATHLETES:

KGOTHATSO MONTJANE

SA wheelchair tennis ace recently made Wimbledon history by being the first black South African woman to reach the final at Wimbledon while also reaching the doubles final.

The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London, United Kingdom, in 2018.

Montjane competed at her first Paralympics in Beijing (2008), then London and Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.

NTANDO MAHLANGU

Mahlangu lined up at his first Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. At just 14-years-old - one of the youngest competitors at the Games - he finished second behind Great Britain’s Paralympic champion Richard Whitehead in the men’s 200m T42, setting a new African record (23.77) in the process.

At the end of 2019 in the T61 category, he ranked first in the world in the 200m and holds a world record of 0:23.03. He also holds a world record of 0:48.31 and ranked first in the 400m and first in the 800m and long jump.

MPUMELELO MHLONGO

Mhlongo has competed in the 100m, 200m, long jump and high jump. The chemical engineering PhD student holds a world record in the 100m in his category (T44) of 11 sec.

He ranks first in the 200m with a world record of 0:23.13. He holds a world record of 7.07m in the long jump and ranks first in the world.