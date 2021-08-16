Suspect linked to R400m drug shipment due in court on Monday

He's the sixth suspect who's been arrested after 805 kilograms of cocaine were seized on the N1 highway in Pretoria in June.

CAPE TOWN - A man linked to a R400 million drug consignment is due to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man was tracked down at a warehouse in Strand, in Cape Town, on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase: "He is expected to make his first court appearance at the Pretoria Central Magistrates Court. He will later be joining the five other accused when they appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of August for their formal bail application."

Three more suspects remain at large.

"Any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects can be reported to the investigating officer on the following numbers: 082 778 2815 or the section commander, Brigadier Naicker on 082 778 2818."

