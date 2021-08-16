Survey reveals R1.07bn worth of stock was looted in eThekwini during unrest

The eThekwini Municipality's preliminary survey of 720 businesses has also determined that close to 42,000 jobs were impacted with just under 8,000 confirmed job losses.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality on Monday said a preliminary survey of 720 businesses showed that at least R1.07 billion worth of stock was looted in the area during last month's civil unrest.

The city has since opened a one-stop centre in a bid to assist businesses affected by July's violence, which claimed over 300 lives nationally.

It's survey has also determined that close to 42,000 jobs were impacted with just under 8,000 confirmed job losses.

The eThekwini Municipality's survey of 720 local businesses also demonstrates that the civil unrest resulted in R2.32 billion in property damage as well as R566 million in damage to machinery and equipment.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said their one-stop centre, which was launched on Saturday, aimed to provide relief to affected enterprises.

“It is comprising of various spheres of government. We are, therefore, appealing to all businesses that bore the brunt of these riots to make good use of it.”

Officials say businesses would be assisted with issues such as applications for rates relief and reconstructing damaged properties.

The centre is located at the Durban Exhibition Centre in the CBD and operates from Mondays to Fridays.

