SA Satanic Church distances its religion from slaughter of cats in Manenberg

At least 39 cats have been found mutilated in the community in recent weeks, while some have labelled the killings satanic.

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may upset sensitive listeners.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Satanic Church on Monday distanced the religion from the slaughter of cats in Manenberg.

The South African Satanic Church said it did not condone the abuse or slaughter of animals.

The organisation's Riaan Swiegelaar said: “The general public sadly still associates the ritual killings of animals with satanism. This is mainly due to the misconceptions through the moral and satanic panic of the 80s and 90s.”

Swiegelaar said they were now offering a R10,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the Manenberg cat killer.

Post-mortems have found some of the animals were severely beaten before they were sliced open with a sharp blade and disembowelled while others had parts of their ribcages, hearts and lungs ripped out.

