Police probing fatal shootings in Alberton

A car was found against the barriers in the fast lane with two of the victims inside. Two patients were rushed to hospital but one succumbed to his gunshot wounds on the way.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a shooting in Alberton in which three people were killed and one was wounded.

Paramedics were called out to the scene on the N3 north, near the N17 split on Sunday night.

