No agreed upon date yet for Mokgoro to step down as premier - North West ANC

Last month, the ANC at Luthuli House interviewed three potential replacements for North West Premier Job Mokgoro.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West said that it would only announce a new premier for the province after meeting and communicating with structures on the matter.

Interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator, Hlomane Chauke, told Eyewitness News that no new appointment would be announced on Monday. He also said there was no agreed date for when current Premier Job Mokgoro should step down.

Mokgoro and the IPC have been at loggerheads at least for a year now. In April, Eyewitness News revealed that the provincial committee had complained to the ANC leaders, claiming that the premier ignored party leadership and was running a rogue unit from his office

The premier was brought in 2018 following then-premier and ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo’s “early retirement”.

Chauke said that the IPC would hold a meeting on this matter on Monday.

“It is only now that we're going to be in interacting with the structure, meaning that to communicate with the divisions of the upper structure that comes from Luthuli House. We have not yet finalised and we're not going to be announcing today. We're still trying to resolve technical matters that we must conclude,” Chauke said.

