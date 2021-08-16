Naptosa says use of corporal punishment in schools unacceptable

A survey by organisation Plos One shows that corporal punishment continues to be widely used in this country more than 20 years after it was outlawed.

JOHANNESBURG - A new survey is prompting worries around corporal punishment at South African schools.

The survey by organisation Plos One shows that corporal punishment continues to be widely used in this country more than 20 years after it was outlawed.

The study found that from 24 selected public schools in Tshwane, about 52% of pupils had experienced this form of illegal physical punishment in the classroom in the past six months, with more boys affected than girls.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) in Gauteng said that it was aware that corporal punishment still existed.

“As a teacher union, over the years, we have not only cautioned our members but shared alternatives to corporal punishment and other ways of discipline. We can’t be re-enforcing a violent response. To put our children through that, it’s just not acceptable,” Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, said.

