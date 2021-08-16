KZN's Zikalala vows to act against those undermining COVID regulations

KwaZulu-Natal has breached 40,000 active COVID-19 cases, surpassing Gauteng but even more alarming is the notable increase in the number of COVID-19-related deaths which is 16% higher compared to the week before.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that the increase in the number of daily coronavirus cases was a clear indication that the province was not yet out of the woods and should not let their guard down.

Zikalala briefed the media on Sunday following an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

After steadily trailing behind Gauteng and the Western Cape, officials said that KwaZulu-Natal was now officially at the peak of its third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Premier Zikalala has attributed the increase in infections to the recent unrest in the province, interprovincial travelling and cluster outbreaks in schools.

KwaZulu-Natal has breached 40,000 active COVID-19 cases, surpassing Gauteng but even more alarming is the notable increase in the number of COVID-19-related deaths which is 16% higher compared to the week before.

Zikalala said that there was still widespread community transmission.

"The province has for the past three consecutive days recorded more than 3,000 new cases and is reporting the second-highest number of daily confirmed cases. The number is a clear indication that we are not yet out of the woods."

Zikalala said that the flouting of regulations by certain establishments had also contributed to the current rise in infections.

"We want to be clear: we are going to be taking a hard line against those who undermine the regulations."

On the vaccine front, the premier said that the province was vaccinating on average nearly 30,000 people a day, which he said was not nearly enough to return the province and the country back to any form of normalcy.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.