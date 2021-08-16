JMPD arrests 53 people for breaching curfew over the weekend

Officials say the arrests were affected between Friday and Saturday across the city for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act curfew regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Monday issued a stern warning against flouting COVID-19 lockdown regulations after more than 50 people were arrested over the weekend.

Officials say the arrests were made between Friday and Saturday across the city for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act curfew regulations.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said other additional arrests were also made for driving under the influence as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Minnaar said most offenders were nabbed in regions which include Soweto and the Joburg CBD: "We arrested 53 individuals this past weekend for contravening curfew times. They were taken to various police stations where they were given the option to pay a fine or otherwise appear before court.”

