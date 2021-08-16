HPCSA receives formal complaint against heart surgeon for anti-vaxx comments

Dr Susan Vosloo caused an uproar with her anti-vaccination comments in a video published on the site BitChute last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has now received a formal complaint against a renowned heart surgeon who's spoken out against COVID-19 vaccination.

Without providing scientific proof, she claims the risk associated with the vaccine is worse than the risk of the virus.

The council on Monday said it would investigate the formal complaint against Vosloo after she publicly aired her personal views against COVID-19 vaccination.

At the same time, the South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee has encouraged doctors to unite in promoting the benefits of a coronavirus vaccine.

“Your own belief should be your own belief. But we’re in a COVID-19 pandemic and the regulations are clear.”

Infectious disease specialists have reiterated vaccines are key interventions to reduce the impact of the pandemic and protect people from developing severe forms of the disease and requiring hospitalisation.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority has on several occasions stressed the jabs are safe and provide protection, even against the now dominant, more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant.

Vosloo's office has declined to comment.

