Transnet confirms it did not pay ransom to restore IT systems after cyberattack

JOHANNEBSURG - Transnet has confirmed that it did not pay ransom to restore its IT systems following last month’s cyberattack.

The company’s main ports and other utilities were affected by the attack, which left exporters - among other stakeholders - seething.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday praised Transnet management and its IT division for its handling of the cyberattack.

“Transnet demonstrated that it had the skills and capability, both within Transnet and partners it was able to bring in to identify exactly the target of the attack, to very quickly shut down the system so that all of the operating systems of Transnet, which manage the container movements were secured and safe.”

Gordhan was addressing a briefing earlier on Monday on several developments in the company.

He explained that the company has since recovered: “There’s further work going on in terms of ensuring that some of the lessons learnt are implemented as far as the IT system is concerned.”

On 22 July, Transnet was hit by what it described as a cyberattack, security intrusion and sabotage, which adversely affected its port terminals.

