Tokyo Paralympics: Team SA's classifications explained

JOHANNESBURG - Team SA has selected 34 athletes to represent the country across seven sporting codes at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Games will start on 24 August and end on 5 September.

The squad that went to the Rio Paralympic Games brought home 17 medals - seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

Athletes are grouped into classifications based on their physical abilities and this is used to decide which athletes are eligible to compete in each of the sports.

The aim is to create a level playing field by grouping athletes into classes based on their ability to perform certain activities.

Classification provides a structure for Paralympic competition. Athletes competing in Para sports have an impairment that leads to a competitive disadvantage.

A system has been put in place to minimise the impact of impairments on sports performance and ensure an athlete's success is determined by skill, fitness, power, endurance, tactical ability, and mental focus. This system is called classification.

Every para-athlete has gone through an evaluation conducted by officials known as “classifiers,” who are appointed by the international governing body of that particular sport.

Classification determines who is eligible to compete in a para-sport, and it groups the eligible athletes in sport classes according to their activity limitation in a certain sport.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, you will see athletes with physical, vision and/or intellectual impairments that have at least one of the following 10 eligible impairments: Impaired muscle power, Impaired passive range of movement, limb deficiency, leg length difference, short stature, muscle tension, uncoordinated movement, involuntary movements, vision impairment and intellectual Impairment.

Each sport has different physical demands and so sports classes are different for each sport. This means that a sport class does not necessarily comprise athletes with the same impairment.

If different impairments cause similar activity limitations, athletes with these impairments are allowed to compete together.

Some sports only have one sport class, for example powerlifting.

Meanwhile, athletics has 52 sport classes that comprises different disciplines - running, jumping, throwing events and the sport includes athletes of all 10 eligible impairments.