EFF gives NPA 3 months to act on Ramaphosa for Marikana massacre
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is holding a commemoration ceremony in honour of the 34 mine workers who were shot dead by police on this day in 2012.
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have paid tribute to the victims of the Marikana masscare, saying that fateful day continued to be a stark reminder that the African National Congress (ANC) government had long forgotten about the struggles of the poor.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is holding a commemoration ceremony in honour of the 34 mine workers who were shot dead by police on this day in 2012.
Workers employed by mining company Lonmin embarked on one of the longest strikes in the country, demanding better pay and improved living conditions.
Opposition leaders have remembered the fallen Marikana miners, saying their deaths should not be in vain.
READ:
- Remembering Marikana: 9 years later and no one held accountable for murders
- The Marikana massacre's effect on the law and SA's union landscape
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said his party planned to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to give an update on the Marikana massacre criminal prosecutions.
“They must issue a non-prosecuting letter. As the EFF, we want to prosecute [President Cyril] Ramaphosa through private prosecution.”
EFF STATEMENT ON THE 9TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE pic.twitter.com/g5hjMjlCZKEconomic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 16, 2021
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said it was time the country experienced a post-ANC South Africa that believed in justice.
While UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the ANC government had continued to fail the families of the Marikana massacre as no one had been held accountable for the deaths, nine years on.
Malema has given the NPA three months to take action against Ramaphosa regarding the massacre.
“If they don’t do that, in the next three months, we are taking them to the High Court.”
LISTEN: The Marikana Massacre's effect on the law and SA's union landscape
Amcu's Joseph Mathunjwa has urged government to urgently address poverty, inequality, unemployment in the country in order to prevent a repeat of the tragic events of 16 August.
“The living and working conditions of mineworkers have not transformed, nine years post Marikana.”
Meanwhile, the ANC has reiterated its call to government to move with speed in implementing programmes that will help alleviate the plight of affected families and to ensure conditions that led to the tragedy are addressed.
@MYANC statement on the tragic events of #Marikana pic.twitter.com/ObA61fYYbuAfrican National Congress (@MYANC) August 16, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.