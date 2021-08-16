EFF gives NPA 3 months to act on Ramaphosa for Marikana massacre

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is holding a commemoration ceremony in honour of the 34 mine workers who were shot dead by police on this day in 2012.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have paid tribute to the victims of the Marikana masscare, saying that fateful day continued to be a stark reminder that the African National Congress (ANC) government had long forgotten about the struggles of the poor.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) is holding a commemoration ceremony in honour of the 34 mine workers who were shot dead by police on this day in 2012.

Workers employed by mining company Lonmin embarked on one of the longest strikes in the country, demanding better pay and improved living conditions.

Opposition leaders have remembered the fallen Marikana miners, saying their deaths should not be in vain.

READ:

- Remembering Marikana: 9 years later and no one held accountable for murders

- The Marikana massacre's effect on the law and SA's union landscape

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said his party planned to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to give an update on the Marikana massacre criminal prosecutions.

“They must issue a non-prosecuting letter. As the EFF, we want to prosecute [President Cyril] Ramaphosa through private prosecution.”