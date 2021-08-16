Duo in court over tender corruption at National Health Laboratory Services

The suspects, aged 32 and 57, were arrested on Sunday by the Hawks following an investigation into corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment amounting to R14.4 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in connection with multi-million rand tender fraud at the National Health Laboratory Services.

The laboratory services has been embroiled in tender irregularity scandals following probes by the Special Investigating Unit.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the pair, along with a company that has not been named, will be answering to charges relating to the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

“Two suspects and a company are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after they were arrested by the serious corruption investigation department of the Hawks. This follows thorough investigations after allegations of tender fraud at the National Health Laboratory Services,” she said.

