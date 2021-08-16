Duo accused of defrauding NHLS appear in court, case postponed

The two, the chief financial officer at the National Health Laboratory Services Michael Sass and Felicia Sekete - a director at the company Feliham, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects accused of fraud and theft relating to the multimillion personal protective equipment tender at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) have appeared in court on Monday, with their case postponed.

The two, chief financial officer at the NHLS Michael Sass and Felicia Sekete - a director at the company Feliham, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

The pair was arrested by the Hawks on Sunday and charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Their case was postponed to 5 October for further investigation after they were granted R20,000 bail each.

The laboratory services has been embroiled in tender irregularity scandals following probes by the Special Investigating Unit.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.