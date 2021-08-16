Damage done by state capture will be felt for many years to come - Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter, the president reflects on the state capture inquiry which is nearing an end after three years.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while he believed that the era of state capture was over, corruption remained deeply entrenched in both the public and private sectors.

Last week, Ramaphosa testified at the Zondo Commission where he said that he was confident that state capture would not be happening again.

The president said that although he believed that corruption would never happen again on such a large scale as state capture, these dodgy dealings have cost the country dearly by weakening institutions and depriving South Africans of basic services.

Ramaphosa said that corruption was deeply immoral and took on a greater depravity in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

He was referring to the personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption scandal that has overshadowed the Health Department while the country was trying to save lives in the middle of the pandemic.

President Ramaphosa claimed that government "acted swiftly" to stop the PPE corruption and said that this was proof of its commitment to root out corruption.

The president said that the damage done by state capture was deep and its effects will be felt for many years to come but he said that at least South Africa had started to rebuild.

He acknowledged that much work was ahead and many challenges still had to be confronted.

