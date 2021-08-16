COVID-19 infections dropping in Northern Cape schools - officials

Authorities said 213 cases had been picked in the sector over the past three weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Department of Education on Monday said there was a considerable drop in COVID-19 infections being recorded at schools.

Seventy-nine out of 424 primary schools in the province have returned to normal teaching and learning - with all pupils back on a full-time basis.

The department's Geoffrey van der Merwe, said programmes were under way to help teachers and learners catch up after months of disruptions.

“We further call on our school communities and to work with the department and adhere to the COVID-19 regulations,” he said.

Education officials have encouraged teachers and support staff who've not yet been vaccinated to do so, stressing that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Nearly 181,000 coronavirus vaccine doses have so far been administered in the Northern Cape.

