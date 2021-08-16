Cele: Police working to ensure justice for families of Phoenix murder victims

Police Minister Bheki Cele has reported back on police work in apprehending those responsible for the killings.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that detectives were working tirelessly to bring justice to the families of the 36 people who were murdered in Phoenix.

Minister Cele was in the area on Sunday to give feedback to the communities about the ongoing investigations there.

During the unrest in the area last month people were attacked in the name of self-defence and protection of property.

Cele has reported back on police work in apprehending those responsible for the killings. The minister interacted with residents of Phoenix and the neighbouring informal settlements of Bhambayi, Amaoti and Zwelisha. He ended his visit at the local community hall.

“Thirty-three cases of murder have been opened and 30 people have been arrested for murder here, they are appearing in court. But there was also a problem to say, we have seen people appearing in court on TV but we haven't seen the faces of these people,” Cele said.

Over 30 people have been arrested in relation to the Phoenix attacks, with many already appearing in court.

On Saturday, the African United Activists Movement marched to the Phoenix Police Station to hand over a memorandum demanding that a commission of inquiry be established.

