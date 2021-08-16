CapeBio: Timing of approval of locally produced COVID rapid test kits perfect

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has issued approval for the biotech company to manufacture the nation's very own polymerase chain reaction test kits.

CAPE TOWN - CapeBio on Monday said the approval of its locally produced COVID-19 rapid tests could not have come at a better time as health authorities were already preparing for a possible fourth wave.

The first batches of tests, which were co-developed with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, will be available before the end of August.

CapeBio CEO Daniel Ndima said it was essential for COVID-19 testing to be done in tandem with vaccinations.

“They work hand-in-hand; you can’t have one without the other. For the first time, we have an approved product that is coming out of Africa. Even to this day, we still relied on imported products, meaning that we pay quite exorbitant prices.”

Testing can now be scaled up due to the speedy access to test kits.

He said the ramped-up testing would be a key driver in combatting the third wave and potential future resurgences.



“As we increase the scale of vaccinations, the scale of testing will also have to complement that. We're hoping that we will be able to assist, given the possibility of the fourth wave that we would have enough test kits.”

The company plans to supply countries across the continent and aims to eventually provide kits to other developing nations across the globe.

