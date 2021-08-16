Aquacraft & Siyakhana team up to help reduce food insecurity

According to Aquacraft, its alliance with Siyakhana makes sense because the NGO has various food garden outreach projects in Johannesburg, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape.

Author: Amy Musgrave

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

Millions of people who live in South Africa go to bed on an empty stomach and do not have money to buy nutritious food. However, a brand-new partnership between gardening equipment company, Aquacraft, and NGO Siyakhana, aims to not only help reduce food insecurity but is also assisting startups involved in urban food gardens.

According to Aquacraft, its alliance with Siyakhana makes sense because the NGO has various food garden outreach projects in Johannesburg, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape. It also has the capacity to train schools and children’s homes on how to run food gardens, and as Siyakhana rolls out projects in other areas, Aquacraft will assist the NGO.

The first pilot project between the two is an organic vegetable garden in Johannesburg’s CBD. It supplies a range of fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs to vulnerable communities in the city. Aquacraft Marketing Manager Candice Knipe-Tlhotlhalemajoe told Vutivi News that the partnership included a portion of all Aquacraft sales going towards expanding the Johannesburg project and urban vegetable gardens across the country run by Siyakhana.

“The brand understands that it has a responsibility to go beyond the bottom line. We looked for a garden that was established, and wanted to align ourselves with the garden, contributing not only to food security but also to employment,” she said. According to Siyakhana Garden Project Coordinator Chantell Domingo, the NGO offers training courses to promote health and wellness skills. They include permaculture gardening, sustainable urban agriculture, nutrition and herbalism.

To read the full story, please click here.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.