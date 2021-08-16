Anyone 18 years and older might be able to get COVID jab from this week

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said they were speaking to Cabinet in a bid to open up the COVID-19 vaccine sites for all adults, that is this 18 year and older, as early as this week.

JOHANNESBURG - People between the ages of 18 and 34 might be able to get their COVID-19 vaccines sooner than planned.

As this stand, those in the 18 to 34 cohort have to wait until 1 September before they can get a jab.

Phaahla has met with several provincial health teams where they discussed the recent low turnout at these sites especially on Fridays.

He said: “We’re just waiting for further consultation, in all probability, if not at the end of this week, then the latest will be at the beginning of next week. We’re in further consultations with our leadership in Cabinet and probably before the end of this week we’ll open for all adults.”

