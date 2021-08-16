ANC's Mxolisi Siyonzana elected as new mayor of Mangaung

Mxolisi Siyonzana, who resigned from his position as Speaker last week, comes in a year after council passed a motion of no confidence in corruption accused, Olly Mlamleli.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) regional task team convenor Mxolisi Siyonzana has been elected as the new mayor of Mangaung.

He has been linked to the ANC interim provincial committee coordinator Paseka Nompondo – a one time ally of former Free State ANC chair and now suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule

ANC provincial spokesperson, Oupa Khoabane said that Siyonzana must assemble a team that can help him serve the people of Mangaung better.

"We know that there have been challenges of service delivery and we expect that the new leadership, that collective, must deal with the challenges that the community of Mangaung is faced with and has been complaining about."

