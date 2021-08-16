It’s sad but necessary: Interim ANC NW committee on electing new premier

Premier Job Mokgoro, who took over the reins in 2018 as part of attempts to bring stability back to the province, will soon be replaced after the ANC at national level approved of one of the IPC’s recommendations for premier.

JOHANNESBURG - With just hours before the expected announcement of the end of North West Premier Job Mokgoro’s tenure at the helm of the province, African National Congress (ANC) interim provincial committee coordinator Hlomani Chauke said it was a sad but necessary moment if the party was to put the needs of the people first.

Mokgoro, who took over the reins in 2018 as part of attempts to bring stability back to the province, will soon be replaced after the ANC at national level approved of one of the IPC’s recommendations for premier.

Chauke said collapsed municipalities' lack of service delivery and support from provincial government all needed to be attended to urgently.

He said all expectations were to see the province much further than where it was: “We thought we would be at a level where we're just cruising because we would have cemented and built a very solid government. But the reality is that we are still not there. Section 100 is still in place.”

While those inside Mokgoro’s office claim to remain in the dark, Eyewitness News previously reported that the IPC had submitted a dossier to the ANC at Luthuli House complaining that he had gone rogue.

Chauke said the incumbent, based on his ability to respond to resident’s concerns, did not qualify to continue at the helm.

He’s also complained about the relationship between the party and the state with Mokgoro in the premier’s office.

The ANC in the North West is expected to announce a new premier for the platinum rich province on Tuesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.