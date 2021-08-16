Amcu: We will continue to remember Marikana massacre until justice is served

Monday marks exactly nine years since 34 miners who had been striking for better pay and acceptable working and living conditions were gunned down by police in Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) on Monday said it would continue to commemorate those who lost their lives in the Marikana massacre by demanding justice.

Ten other people, including officers and security guards, were killed in the days leading up to the mass shooting.

Amcu is holding a commemorative event on Monday afternoon in honour of those that died.

Treasurer general Jimmy Gama said: “Our fellow citizens of this country and taxpayers, husbands to the wives, brothers to their siblings, sons to mothers and fathers are demanding justice. It is from that backdrop that we say their blood still cries from the ground.”

