Aid agencies, neighbours working to help Haiti after 'quake - ambassador to SA

JOHANNESBURG - Haitian ambassador to South Africa, Jacques Baril, said that international aid agencies and neighbouring countries were working to provide support for Haiti in the wake of the latest devastating earthquake.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck over the weekend, killing more than 1,000 people.

Thousands more are now in urgent need of medical care.

The ambassador is warning that these numbers are expected to rise over the coming days as rescue operations continue.

GALLERY: Rescue efforts under way in Haiti after massive 'quake

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency and has travelled to affected areas to assess the extent of the damage.

He’s put out an appeal for assistance in the form of medical supplies.

In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake caused major damage in the capital of Port-au-Prince and the surrounding regions, killing more than 200,000 people.

The latest earthquake comes just over a month after the country's President Jovenel Moise was murdered in his home by gunmen.

