10,139 new COVID infections, 272 more deaths recorded in SA
On the vaccine front, more than 9.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, with people over the age of 18 expected to start lining up from 1 September.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 infections are still in the double-digit thousands.
Over the past 24-hour cycle, 10,139 tests came back positive, taking the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to over 2.6 million.
Sadly, 272 more people have also died in this country after contracting the virus. These fatalities - reported over the past day - push our death toll to 77,141.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 605 586 with 10 139 new cases reported. Today 272 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 77 141 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 375 634 with a recovery rate of 91,2% pic.twitter.com/d6sedO037ODepartment of Health (@HealthZA) August 15, 2021
