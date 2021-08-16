Go

10,139 new COVID infections, 272 more deaths recorded in SA

On the vaccine front, more than 9.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, with people over the age of 18 expected to start lining up from 1 September.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 infections are still in the double-digit thousands.

Over the past 24-hour cycle, 10,139 tests came back positive, taking the country's known caseload since the start of the pandemic to over 2.6 million.

Sadly, 272 more people have also died in this country after contracting the virus. These fatalities - reported over the past day - push our death toll to 77,141.

