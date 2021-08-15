Jacob Zuma remains hospitalised after medical procedure

The Department of Correctional Services said Jacob Zuma was scheduled for other procedures.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is still hospitalised at the Estcourt correctional centre following a surgical procedure on Saturday.

Zuma had been serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court following his failure to appear at the state capture inquiry.

The Department of Correctional Services said it did not know when he would be discharged and that he was scheduled for other procedures.

The department’s Singabakho Nxumalo said, “We appeal to all people to refrain from speculating on the health of Mr Zuma and allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him.”

