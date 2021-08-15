Zikalala says he’s concerned about increasing COVID cases at schools

Zikalala briefed the media on Sunday amid an exponential increase in the number of infections in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has expressed concern about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at schools.

KZN is the latest province to officially enter the third wave of COVID-19 infections which Zikalala said has been driven by the recent unrest, interprovincial travel and cluster outbreaks in schools.

The premier said the surge of coronavirus infections in schools seems to be in keeping with the trend in communities.

“We have also noticed an increase in cluster cases with schools being the biggest contributor in this regard. In fact, more than 120 schools have reported clusters in their school settings and more than 800 learners and teachers have been affected.”

