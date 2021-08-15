Hawks arrest two suspects for alleged PPE tender fraud worth R14.4 million

The suspects, aged 32 and 57, were taken into custody for allegedly defrauding the National Health Laboratory Services.

The Hawks on Sunday confirmed the arrest of two suspects for allegedly defrauding the National Health Laboratory Services.

It was understood the suspects, aged 32 and 57, were taken into custody by the serious corruption investigation unit.

They were accused of alleged PPE tender fraud at The National Health Laboratory Services amounting to over R14.4 million.

The pair as well as a company, whose name was not disclosed, were expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

