Sanef awards journalists who’ve shown courage, tenacity this year

The award ceremony took place on Saturday night and acknowledged journalists who have been praised for resisting censorship and striving for truth and accuracy in their reporting.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has awarded journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges this year.

The award ceremony took place on Saturday night and acknowledged journalists who have been praised for resisting censorship and striving for truth and accuracy in their reporting.

The CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick Styli Charalambous was bestowed the Nat Nakasa Award.