Sanef awards journalists who’ve shown courage, tenacity this year
The award ceremony took place on Saturday night and acknowledged journalists who have been praised for resisting censorship and striving for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has awarded journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges this year.
The award ceremony took place on Saturday night and acknowledged journalists who have been praised for resisting censorship and striving for truth and accuracy in their reporting.
The CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick Styli Charalambous was bestowed the Nat Nakasa Award.
Sanlam congratulates @SAEditorsForum (SANEF) and all the 2021 winners at the 23rd Nat Nakasa Award. The Award recognises journalistic integrity and freedom of the media in service for the public good in society. #NatNakasaAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/Z5EhuKqdHySanlam (@sanlam) August 15, 2021
The recipient of theNat Nakasa Awardfor2021isStyli Charalambous, the CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick. Since its inception the publication has become one of the leading online and a printed publication in SA.#NatNakasaAwards2021 @sanlam @StyliChara @dailymaverick pic.twitter.com/s6NU6IMoeVSANEF (@SAEditorsForum) August 14, 2021
While the coveted Stephen Wrottesley Award went to Sanef secretary-general and Eyewitness News group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase who was the chairperson at Sanef between 2016 to 2020.
The award was presented for her passion and dedication to media freedom and ethics.
Sanef also recognises five community radio stations this year who have shown determination and bravery in serving their communities including Alex FM which was looted and vandalised during last month unrest.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.