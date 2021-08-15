Go

Sanef awards journalists who’ve shown courage, tenacity this year

Sanef logo. Picture: Sanef website.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has awarded journalists who have shown courage and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges this year.

The award ceremony took place on Saturday night and acknowledged journalists who have been praised for resisting censorship and striving for truth and accuracy in their reporting.

The CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick Styli Charalambous was bestowed the Nat Nakasa Award.

While the coveted Stephen Wrottesley Award went to Sanef secretary-general and Eyewitness News group editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase who was the chairperson at Sanef between 2016 to 2020.

The award was presented for her passion and dedication to media freedom and ethics.

Sanef also recognises five community radio stations this year who have shown determination and bravery in serving their communities including Alex FM which was looted and vandalised during last month unrest.

