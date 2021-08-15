Ashton Arch Bridge unveiled in Western Cape The new arch bridge weighs a whopping 8,000 tons and is 113 metres in length, reaching an altitude of 22 metres. Daylin Mitchell

Ashton Arch Bridge CAPE TOWN - The recently completed R130 million Ashton Arch Bridge was officially unveiled on Sunday. The superstructure was situated in the Langeberg municipal area and crossed over the Cogmanskloof River. The new arch bridge weighs a whopping 8,000 tons and is 113 metres in length, reaching an altitude of 22 metres. #AshtonArchBridge A historical moment when the bridge shifted into his final position yesterday afternoon. LP pic.twitter.com/N1kEebxQGe EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 15, 2021

It also became South Africa’s first concrete tied arch bridge, six years in the making after construction kicked off in July 2015.

Thousands of tons of metal and concrete were moved over a 24 metre distance to replace the old bridge that was built in the 1930s.

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said, “This R130 million project has contributed massively to the economy of the Western Cape, to an industry that is under pressure and to the creation of work for our residents."

The structure made way for four traffic lanes and two walkways.

